Analysts Expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Sonic Automotive posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 over the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

