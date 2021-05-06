Analysts Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post sales of $64.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.25 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $77.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $277.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.54 million to $278.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $297.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

SNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of SNCR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.12. 469,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $137.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 21,418 shares of company stock worth $95,239 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

