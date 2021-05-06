Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

ELD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.84.

Shares of ELD opened at C$13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$10.43 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.51.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$363.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$38,337.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$611,787.06. Insiders have sold 12,880 shares of company stock worth $186,504 in the last 90 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

