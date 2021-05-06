Analysts Set CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target at $22.40

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIXX shares. Barclays raised CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,584,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,594,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,367. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.