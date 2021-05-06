Analysts Set FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Price Target at C$209.88

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$223.88.

FSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

TSE FSV traded up C$3.58 on Wednesday, reaching C$200.60. 89,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,362. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$106.90 and a 12 month high of C$219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$196.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$183.48. The stock has a market cap of C$8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 68.70.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.233 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,261,000. Also, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,100.40.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

