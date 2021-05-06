Analysts Set FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Target Price at $55.67

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

