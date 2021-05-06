Analysts Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) PT at $28.60

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 404,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

