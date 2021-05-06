Analysts Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target at $87.80

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.57. 6,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

