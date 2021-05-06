Analysts Set Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Target Price at $4.83

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRTS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,332. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $60.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.