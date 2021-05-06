Analysts Set Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Target Price at $4.83

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.05.
SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
