Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price at C$77.69

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$79.21. 1,405,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$78.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.12. The firm has a market cap of C$96.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.81. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$49.11 and a 12-month high of C$80.16.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

