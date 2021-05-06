Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sotera Health (SHC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE: SHC) recently:

5/5/2021 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2021 – Sotera Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2021 – Sotera Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – Sotera Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/3/2021 – Sotera Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. "

3/16/2021 – Sotera Health had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Sotera Health had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Sotera Health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SHC opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.58. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

