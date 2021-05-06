AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 2,920,800 shares of company stock worth $56,121,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.