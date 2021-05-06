Andrew Swarthout Sells 10,300 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.
Shares of SSL stock opened at C$9.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.14. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41. The company has a current ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.