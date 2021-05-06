Andrew Swarthout Sells 10,300 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$9.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.14. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41. The company has a current ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSL. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.33.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

