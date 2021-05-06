Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in April

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.7 days.

AGPPF stock opened at $133.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.31. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $155.16.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

