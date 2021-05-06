Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €53.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.01 ($74.13).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

