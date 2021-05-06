Anoncoin (ANC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,457.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Anoncoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and $2,457.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001095 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 177.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

