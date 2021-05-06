ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 899 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,380,000 after buying an additional 146,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $355.49 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.53 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.56.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

