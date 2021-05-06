ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.430-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.66 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.690-7.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.56.

ANSS stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.49. 462,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $244.53 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.97.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

