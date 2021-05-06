Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce sales of $40.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.50 million to $43.20 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $33.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $186.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $189.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $223.59 million, with estimates ranging from $217.36 million to $235.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,133 shares of company stock worth $3,398,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

ATRS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 730,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.74 million, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

