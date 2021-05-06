Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.