Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,506.45

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,506.45 ($19.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,897.50 ($24.79). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,895.50 ($24.76), with a volume of 1,585,449 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 51.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,771.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,506.45.
Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Further Reading: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.