Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,506.45

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,506.45 ($19.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,897.50 ($24.79). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,895.50 ($24.76), with a volume of 1,585,449 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 51.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,771.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,506.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

