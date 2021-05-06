Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. AON makes up about 1.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AON by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AON by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $254.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $176.38 and a twelve month high of $255.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.97 and a 200-day moving average of $216.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.27.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.