Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 11.3% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.27.

NYSE:AON opened at $254.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.46. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $176.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 22.25%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.