Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.27) Per Share

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.27) per share for the year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Shares of APLS traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.87. 4,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,602. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,704. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 382,795 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

