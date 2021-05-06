apM Coin (APM) Price Reaches $0.0394 on Major Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.24 million and $1.11 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00083116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.56 or 0.00804515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00102652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.97 or 0.09017617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

