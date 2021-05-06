Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. 426,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,924. The stock has a market cap of $172.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
Several research firms recently weighed in on APEN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.
