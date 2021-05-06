Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. 2,127,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,179. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,178,928 shares of company stock worth $60,500,987 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

