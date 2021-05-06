Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 17694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,452,891.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,553,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $6,250,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,178,928 shares of company stock worth $60,500,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

