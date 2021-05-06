Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.80.

APLE stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.