Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.82.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

