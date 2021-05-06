Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Fred D. Bauer Sells 99 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Fred D. Bauer sold 99 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $10,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.35. 137,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.64 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $103.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

