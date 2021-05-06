APY.Finance Market Cap Hits $37.70 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $37.70 million and $1.52 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00072388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00272560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $653.06 or 0.01177844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.72 or 0.00749792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,322.49 or 0.99779060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

