Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Issues Earnings Results

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ABUS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. 3,246,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,139. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.15.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABUS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

