Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Issues Earnings Results

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ABUS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. 3,246,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,139. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.15.
In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.