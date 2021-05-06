Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ABUS stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $269.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABUS. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

