ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.67

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.60, with a volume of 3792061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.19.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion and a PE ratio of -5.52.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is -19.35%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.