ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $86.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 117,742 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in ArcBest by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after acquiring an additional 257,253 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 18,130.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

