Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

