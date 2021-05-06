Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 280,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 69,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

