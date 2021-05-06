Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 38,126 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.15. 885,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $793.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.