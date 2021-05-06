Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

NYSE:ASC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 439,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

