Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

