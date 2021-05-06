Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wedbush

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

