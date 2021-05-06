Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Shares of ACRE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,734. The company has a market cap of $606.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.