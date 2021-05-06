argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $284.04

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $284.04, but opened at $273.75. argenx shares last traded at $274.09, with a volume of 697 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.35.

Get argenx alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.20.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,398,000 after buying an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in argenx by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,671,000 after acquiring an additional 454,976 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,708,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after purchasing an additional 76,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in argenx by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 59,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.