argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $284.04

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $284.04, but opened at $273.75. argenx shares last traded at $274.09, with a volume of 697 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.35.
The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,398,000 after buying an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in argenx by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,671,000 after acquiring an additional 454,976 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,708,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after purchasing an additional 76,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in argenx by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 59,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.
About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
