Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.56.

NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. 1,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,883. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Argo Group International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

