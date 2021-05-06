Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) PT Raised to C$4.25

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price (up from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

AR traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.87. 606,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,306. The company has a market cap of C$887.50 million and a PE ratio of 38.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$3.42.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$131.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.