Argus Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $345.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price boosted by Argus from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.14.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $314.64. 8,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,761. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,218 shares of company stock worth $4,115,561. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.