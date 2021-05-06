Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather Sells 416 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $131,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $316,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $126,793.02.

On Monday, March 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.50, for a total value of $117,802.50.

On Monday, February 22nd, Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total transaction of $67,362.21.

On Friday, February 19th, Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,256,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00.

NYSE:ANET opened at $316.74 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.77.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.