Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather Sells 416 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $131,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $316,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $126,793.02.
- On Monday, March 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.50, for a total value of $117,802.50.
- On Monday, February 22nd, Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total transaction of $67,362.21.
- On Friday, February 19th, Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,256,800.00.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00.
NYSE:ANET opened at $316.74 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.19.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.77.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
