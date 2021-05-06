Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

ANET stock traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.37. 12,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,361. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.85 and its 200 day moving average is $288.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total value of $441,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,398,546.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,961.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,642 shares of company stock valued at $24,895,869. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

