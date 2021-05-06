Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.
ANET stock traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.37. 12,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,361. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.85 and its 200 day moving average is $288.19.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.