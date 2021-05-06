Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 84 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $145.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

